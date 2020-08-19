SCRANTON — Irene Ganahl, of Lewisburg, has been accepted to the Geisinger Primary Care Scholars program.
Ganahl, a member of Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine's MD Class of 2024, in August began first-year studies at the school.
The program frees selected students from the financial concerns associated with attending medical school. Primary Care Scholars pay no tuition and receive a monthly stipend in exchange for becoming a Geisinger-employed physician in one of targeted specialties. The program also provides enriched primary care clinical experiences for the scholars and pairs each with a physician mentor who offers support and guidance throughout the student's four years of medical school.
Students are selected to participate in this program based upon a variety of criteria, including merit and the likelihood of staying at Geisinger beyond the service obligation.
