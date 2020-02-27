LEWISBURG — A beloved film will come to life on the stage of LAHS almost the way it was remembered.
The Wizard of Oz will be performed at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m Saturday, March 7 at Lewisburg Area High School, 545 Newman Road, Lewisburg. Tickets available via www.lewisburgmusical.org/tickets or at the door.
Sarah Tiede, director and music teacher, said the story and musical score would be traditional. But some of the costumes and sets will have a slightly different look.
"We are 'steam punking,' the version," Tiede explained. "It is a Victorian style with a little bit metal and sort of a leather look to it."
Monocle goggles and handlebar mustaches will give the show a look which is a little out of time and place.
"There will be little touches here and there (including) gears," Tiede added. "And our witch is not going to be a traditional green witch. She is going to have little different look to her."
Kate Leister, as the Wicked Witch, will appear in dark makeup with gear-like jewels on her face.
However, Tiede said they will still keep the spirit of the 1939 MGM movie.
Special effects will play a big role in the spring musical. Tiede said they included projections of the Wizard's face, a crystal ball and several for the Wicked Witch.
"When the Witch enters you always have to have some 'pop' and some other things," Tiede said. "We're going to have some smoke and some lights and things like that. She shoots fire at the scarecrow."
Characters will also 'fly" for the first time in a Lewisburg show. Tiede said Flying by Foy, a company which engineers flying effects for all levels of theater, was hired and will come in with a special system.
For opening and closing scenes in Kansas, Tiede added that the backdrop are plain. But for Oz, there would be eye-popping colors everywhere.
Tiede said also considered doing something to make sure the "little people," Munchkins, would appear smaller than the rest of the cast. But compromising their height would have limited their movement and taken away from dance numbers arranged by a top-notch dance expert.
"We have an amazing choreographer who comes in from New York City, one of my friends from college," Tiede said. "To have them lose the ability to dance would be a waste of his talent."
Alfie Parker Jr., Wizard of Oz visiting choreographer, was originally from State College.
The show will also feature Mickey, a Yorkshire terrier, as Toto. Emily Alico (Dorothy Gale) said it was fun working with a four-legged stage veteran who was also sweet.
"We were thinking of using my dog," Alico said. "But knowing there has been a dog that has been in two previous shows we said, 'Let's do it.'"
Mickey's temperament has been almost like a therapy dog for the cast and crew. Alico said he had been in productions of The Wizard of Oz and The Wiz in Sunbury and Selinsgrove.
Alico, a senior class member, said as a youngster she used to watch the Wizard of Oz movie weekly.
"It is very nostalgic for me," she said. "Being able to play this role I've looked up to is so much fun."
Alico added that The Wizard of Oz is a show for all ages and features musical numbers which have become American standards.
"Somewhere Over the Rainbow, a wonderful song. Everyone knows it and it is so much fun to sing," Alico said. "Everyone in the crowd knows it as well and they get to sing along too."
Alico said audiences should keep be ready for the special effects.
The LAHS spring musical cast includes many students appearing in more than one role.
The include Alico, Gabe Chlebowski (Lion/Zeke), Josh Nicholls (Tinman/Hickory), Noah Shabahang (Scarecrow/Hunk), Kate Leister (Almira Gulch/Wicked Witch), Susie Vo (Glinda), Ryan Shabahang (Professor Marvel/Wizard of Oz), Luke Stanko (Uncle Henry), Kaitlyn Haefner (Aunt Em/tree), Ryan Gilmore (Doorman/Munchkin mayor/crow), Sofia Waughen (Barrister/tree) and Olivia Beattie (Munchkin coroner).
Cast and chorus members also include: Calvin Bailey, Kiran Bedi, Haley Berge, Alexa Binney, Kyra Binney, Grace Bruckhart, Jonah Carney, Edward “Teddy” Casimir, Liam Cummings, Maggie Daly, Saniya Edens, Arianna Ferrar, Taija Figard, Grace Harrison, Thomas Hess, Gretta Hoffman-Aho, Julia Kaszuba Paige Kaszuba and Chloe Kauffman.
Hannah Kraus, Rudy Kristjanson-Gural, Jevin Lauver, Malorie Linder, Sarah Mahoney, Andrew Nicholls, Alessandro Perrone, Audrey Pennington, Maddie Redding, Lauren Santanen, Zoe Scott, Mary Shaffer, Laci Starmack, Jayden Thomas, Samantha Wakeman, Sofia Waughen and Ellianna Yarnell will also appear in various roles.
