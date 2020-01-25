MILL HALL — After being placed on suspension, a former Milton Area High School basketball coach was quickly reinstated to his position as a boys varsity basketball coach at the Bucktail Area High School.
According to media reports, Gene Bruno was suspended following a Jan. 5 game against St. John Neumann.
Bruno is in his second year as coach at Bucktail. Prior to that, he served as a head coach at the Milton Area High School. He also worked as a teacher in the Milton district until retiring two years ago.
After a thorough investigation, a press release issued by Keystone Central School District Superintendent Jacquelyn Martin said administrators lifted the suspension against Bruno.
“It is unfortunate that the season was disrupted for our plays,” Martin said. “In the end, I believe the served suspension has led to a fair outcome. Coach Bruno has been cooperative and understanding throughout the process.”
“In conflict, we have no winners, only casualties,” Bruno said, in the release. “Daily routines are interrupted, students lose focus and administrators get bogged down.
“The town has been torn with emotions,” he continued. “Will we heal from this conflict? The answer is yes.”
Bruno said he often tries to teach his players life lessons.
“Sometimes we say things that unintentionally hurt others,” he continued. “Open your bran before you open your mouth, step back first. In this case, this advice would apply to me.”
Martin offered thanks to Travis Fantaskey for coaching the team while Bruno was suspended.
Bruno is expected to coach the team in Saturday’s game against Millville.
