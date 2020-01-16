WATSONTOWN — When springtime arrives, the Watsontown Memorial Park will become the home to a new outdoor Saturday market.
Jay Jarrett, Watsontown borough manager, said more than one year ago council approved an outdoor market to be held in the park.
Shortly after council approved a market to be held in the park, Jarrett was approached by a local resident who also suggested having a market in the park.
The resident subsequently connected the borough with a farmer who committed to selling produce in the market.
"It's probably going to be small to start," Jarrett said, of the market. "We've had a few people interested. We would open it up to pretty much anybody. We don't want it to be a flea market."
In addition to farmers selling produce, Jarrett said the market will be open to crafters who make their own items.
"If you make something and want to sell it, you are welcome to come," he said. "We are hoping some of the churches and civic clubs will want to participate."
In addition to the farmer, Jarrett said several crafters and the Wagging Tail Coffee Company have committed to participating.
"We don't know when it will start yet," Jarrett said, of the market. "We are thinking mid to late May through mid October, a typical farmers' market season."
The market will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays in the area behind the former pool house building.
"The borough is providing the concept, the idea, the space," Jarrett said. "We are hoping it will be a self-sustaining market. We are not planning to manage it every Saturday. Space is first come, first serve."
It has not yet been determined if vendors participating in the market will have to pay to participate.
"I need to check to see if there's additional liability insurance (the borough) will have to pay," Jarrett said. It's not about making money, it's about providing a service to our residents."
Vendors interested in participating in the market should call the borough office at 570-538-1000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.