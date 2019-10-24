LEWISBURG — Four men and four women graduated Wednesday from 17th District Treatment Court.
Each graduate, convicted of a drug or alcohol offense, successfully underwent counseling, fulfilled obligations with Union or Snyder County probation and stayed drug or alcohol-free. They also found employment or remained employed.
Treatment Court graduates included Mark Newcomer, Danielle Weir, Alyssa Clayton, Jasmine Bearden, Steph Digan, Michael Fischetti, Patrick Mullany and Trey Boyer. The program was overseen by Michael Hudock, Union County president judge, and District Judge Lori Hackenburg.
The highly-regarded alternative sentencing is challenging, according to graduates. But it can be a means to get back on track as a useful individual and avoid a potentially devastating jail term.
Steve Diehl, Union County adult probation officer, credited Treatment Court for being a great tool for those who qualify and are willing.
“Everyone in the program is high risk, high needs,” Diehl explained. “They are intensive supervision cases.”
It was a helpful tool for the department as well.
“It is big for us because we are working with individuals who are at high risk for re-offending, and they are high needs,” he said. “They have so many needs that they usually are not going to be successful without some sort of intervention.”
Diehl said it was a needy population, but it can succeed with the proper tools. He noted graduates are on an IPP (Intermediate Punishment Program) sentence for up to five years.
“They complete the program anywhere from 12 to 18 months, on average, but they are still on regular probation for another two or three years,” he said. “We’ll cut that short if they continue to do well and pay off court fees and fines they may owe or restitution. If they’re working and doing good, we’ll usually cut that short then as another bonus.”
Diehl said some graduates keep in touch even after their probation is completed. They may be sponsoring a new Treatment Court participant in a self-help room and visit with the person they are sponsoring or mentoring.
In other cases, graduates have been known to enter the treatment field.
“We had a guy who was in a DUI Treatment Court several years ago who went into the treatment field (and) actually obtained a master’s degree,” he said. “He’s running a juvenile treatment facility outside of Harrisburg. He makes it a point to check in every once in a while and remind me he is making more money than me now.”
It was the 29th graduation since Treatment Court was founded in 2008. Diehl noted the number of graduations per year depended on the number of people who qualify per year. He recalled there was a year where there were four graduations.
Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way President and CEO Joanne Troutman was the guest speaker. She stressed that recovery was one of the top areas of community attention for the United Way.
