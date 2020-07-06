MAZEPPA — “The best small town in America” celebrated Memorial Day and Independence Day Sunday night.
The unofficial title for the community of Mazeppa was noted in keynote remarks by Doug Walter after a combined Memorial Day/Independence Day parade.
Walter said the parade, combined because of stringent crowd restrictions in effect in May, was a big success. It featured a flag detail from Lewisburg American Legion Post 192.
Walter had lived in or near Mazeppa, but now resides in Lewisburg. He credited the people of the small community for its lasting impression.
“The town has not changed,” Walter said afterward. “The names change, and there is a lot of folks here who are several generations Mazeppa folks. There is always that carry-over.”
Walter said the community, surrounded by farmland, was unlikely to expand and change accordingly.
Walter recalled that at one time there was a small, general store in a brick building at the corner of Johnson Mill Road and Route 192. It served, he said, as kind of a central point for young people.
Proprietors Bill and Nelly Aikey served almost as adoptive grandparents for many of the young people of Mazeppa.
“If you ever wanted to locate your kids, there really wasn’t too much trouble,” Walter told the gathering. “All you had to do was haul over to the store and ask Bill and Nelly if your kids had been to the store, at what time and who they were running with. I guarantee you would find your kids.”
The building is still standing but it has been converted to apartments.
Walter also recalled the friendships of neighbors Gene and Dotty Johnson, Dorothy and Lester Baker and the owner of Baumer’s Garage.
Jimmy Baumer, Walter noted, was the kind of businessman who did not let money get the way of friendships.
The Sunday evening parade started at Baumer’s Garage and headed to the Mazeppa Union Church.
Ruth Hauger sang the National Anthem and Dale Hauck performed Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA.”
The Rev. Ricky Phillips offered opening prayers and a benediction, noting the uniqueness of the nations founders and founding documents.
The annual ice cream social was about the only thing missing, an event which co-organizer Clarence Roush hoped would return in 2021.
