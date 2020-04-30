McEWENSVILLE — The president of McEwensville Borough Council is unsure when council may act upon an ordinance to formally approve the Watsontown Police Department to begin providing police service to the community.
Council President Clyde Smith said council has not yet acted upon an ordinance which will formally approve an Intergovernmental Police Services Agreement with Watsontown Borough.
Watsontown Borough Council on Monday approved a similar ordinance.
Watsontown's council in March approved the Intergovernmental Police Services agreement, with borough Manager Jay Jarrett noting at that time that the ordinance still needed to be approved by both municipalities in order for the agreement to be in place.
Smith was previously quoted in The Standard-Journal as stating McEwensville had already approved both the agreement and related ordinance.
He clarified this week that the ordinance has not yet been approved by McEwensville.
According to Smith, due to the coronavirus pandemic the McEwensville council will conduct its scheduled May 7 meeting by telephone. He is not sure if council will act upon the ordinance at that meeting.
Jarrett previously said the agreement is for one year and includes a 30-day opt out for either side.
Under the terms of the agreement, McEwensville will pay Watsontown $8,190 for the year for the services. Jarrett said that was calculated on McEwensville’s population, with the borough being charged $30 per person.
