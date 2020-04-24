SUNBURY — The Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association has developed a new app-based program for anglers to share images of the fish they catch.
Using the app Water Reporter, people throughout the Middle Susquehanna watershed, which covers 24 counties and 11,000 square miles of land defined by the North and West branches of the Susquehanna River and the tributaries that feed into them, can share images of the fish they catch.
While the program is designed to help identify regions where there may be increased abnormalities within the various fish species and areas where increased sampling and investigation are needed, anglers are encouraged to share a wide variety of their catches, even those without lesions or spots.
“People who aren’t as familiar with the river may fixate on the photos they see of abnormalities, but there are many anglers who report catching a wide variety of healthy fish,” said Riverkeeper John Zaktansky. “We want people to get the full picture of how the various species in our waterways are doing while collecting valuable data on potential issues we can pursue.”
The steps for reporting a fish include:
• Download the Water Reporter app to your phone and create a personal account.
• Join the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper group.
• From the app, click on “Start a new Post” and then add a photo of your fish and confirm location caught.
• Describe the fish’s health using one of four hashtags (#bodylesion, #melanisticspots, #fungus, #mucoidlesion or #healthyfish)
• Be sure to toggle on the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper on your post.
• Be sure your photo shows any concerning areas.
• Be sure to share photos of healthy fish, or at least share how many you caught the day of your other reports.
• If you are unable to download the app or have issues, photos will be accepted via email to midsusriver@gmail.com. Please include the date and location where the fish was caught.
Results are being recorded via an interactive map on the riverkeeper website. For more information, and to check results at the moment, visit www.middlesusquehannariverkeeper.org/report-a-concern.html
