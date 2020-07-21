SUNBURY — A Northumberland County man who battled back from injuries sustained while serving during the Vietnam War is now in a fight to recover from a debilitating stroke.
When high school sweethearts Harry and Lillian Hunter of the Sunbury area were married 11 months ago, they didn’t realize the struggles which they would soon be facing.
Lillian said her husband — who is 67 years old — is blind and paralyzed on the right side of his body as the result of a stroke he suffered after the two were involved in an April car crash.
“He has a trach tube and a feeding tube,” Lillian said, while holding back tears. “Harry and I are both very blessed that I am able to take care (of him). God has given us both great courage.”
She had previously worked as a nursing assistant.
While Lillian is able to care for her husband, the last three months have been difficult.
“It seems like every corner we turn to try to get a little bit of help, we get shot back down because we don’t qualify,” she said.
Because Harry worked for PPL Electric Utilities for 37 years, and draws a pension from the company, Lillian said he does not qualify for medical assistance through several agencies.
Harry served in the U.S. Navy from 1970 to 1976. A Vietnam veteran, he served aboard the USS McCaffery and the USS Roosevelt.
“He was a machinist-mate three,” Lillian said, of her husband. “His position was under the gun mount.”
Harry lost 30% of the hearing in his right ear, and all of the hearing in his left ear, after Lillian said an explosive went off incorrectly.
“From the white phosphorus he worked with... his eyes were damaged,” she explained. “He had valves and stents placed in his eyes when he came out of the service... Now he’s blind from the stroke.”
Harry and Lillian first met as both were involved in band while attending the Shikellamy High School. He is a 1970 graduate of the school, she is a 1971 graduate.
While in school, she once sent a note to him asking if he thought she was cute. At the time, Harry didn’t answer.
“He went in the Navy (after graduating),” Lillian said. “I married and raised two children.”
After her first husband passed away in 2017, Lillian and Harry started communicating with one another via social media.
After living in South Carolina for 33 years, Lillian moved back to Pennsylvania in April 2018 to be with Harry.
“On July 22, of 2018, at a Phillies baseball game, after the fourth inning was over, I proposed to Harry,” Lillian said. “He said yes.”
The couple later married while visiting Salt Lake City, Utah.
On April 4, they were involved in a car crash at the intersection of King and Water streets, Northumberland.
While Harry appeared to be uninjured, Lillian was extricated from the vehicle by firefighters and transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.
On April 18, Harry started not feeling well.
Initially, Lillian said her husband thought he had contracted COVID-19. He was diagnosed with blood clots, which Lillian said her husband likely developed as a result of being involved in the crash.
“The medicine they gave him, to dissolve the blood clot in his lung, caused a brain bleed and stroke,” a tearful Lillian said.
Harry was hospitalized until being released on June 10. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lillian was not able to visit her husband while he was hospitalized.
“That was very hard,” Lillian said.
For the first 10 days in which Harry was hospitalized, Lillian received a phone call two times per day updating her on his condition.
“(The hospital was) faxing a report to Chicago,” she explained. “Someone in Chicago was calling me with a report on his condition.”
Harry’s prognosis was initially bleak.
“They wanted me to, the first few hours after this happened, to sign (do not resuscitate) papers, which I wouldn’t,” Lillian said. “They didn’t give me much hope. Gift of Life called three times, wanting me to sign paperwork (to donate Harry’s organs). I wouldn’t do it.”
After the initial 10 days in which Harry was hospitalized, Lillian found out she was able to call the hospital directly to talk with someone regarding her husband’s condition.
After that, she was occasionally able to talk to Harry by phone or Facetime.
Since Harry was released from the hospital, Lillian has been providing around-the-clock care.
She said Harry has received some support from the Veterans Health Administration, which has covered most of his medication costs and will be providing a specialized wheelchair.
However, the couple is in need of a wheelchair-accessible vehicle to transport him to and from medical appointments.
A Go Fund Me site, Wheels for Harry Hunter, has been established. The goal is to raise $15,000 in order for the couple to purchase a wheelchair-accessible vehicle.
Lillian is also seeking volunteers willing to come in a few hours per day to help her care for Harry.
The couple is also seeking someone to adopt their two 17-month-old German shepherd puppies, which they are no longer able to care for.
Anyone interested in assisting the Hunters can call them at 570-495-4070.
