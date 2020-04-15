LEWISBURG — Real estate tax collection was projected to go down in Lewisburg for 2020 thanks to the economic upheaval caused by the COVID-19 shutdown.
"Typically about 95% of the taxes are collected in a given year with about 5% being turned over to Union County as delinquent," said William Lowthert, borough manager. "We anticipate that number may be higher this year."
Lowthert said gross receipts taxes on businesses would likely be "down substantially" with businesses closed for weeks. Local service taxes and earned income taxes will also be less due to residents being out of work.
"A revenue shortfall would not be unexpected in 2020," Lowthert said. "However, the borough had done a good job over the last five years to build up cash reserves so we do have the ability to weather a shortfall of tax revenue this year."
Fuel prices, though down at the pump, had a downside for borough operations if people drive less. Lowthert said less liquid fuel taxes would be collected by the state with less money for municipal roadwork in 2021.
Lowthert said considered the municipality to still be in "prevention mode" and geared up to keep the COVID-19 virus from spreading.
"We're still all geared up and ready to go if Union County needs the borough and the borough staff to respond in any way as part of their emergency operations center," he said. "At this point we are still operating under a limited staffing cycle. The hopes are that if some of our crew members or our office staff get the virus, not everybody will be impacted and we will still be able to continue our operations."
Refuse collection, done by borough crews, was a high priority task. Lowthert said crews were now routinely separated as the service was not one they would ever want to stop.
Exceptions for public works staff separation included emergencies, such as when a tree fell over onto St. Catherines Street in a windstorm last week.
Lowthert noted there have been no cuts in pay to date, nor have there been any symptoms or positive tests for coronavirus.
Staff has been staying in touch with state officials via Webinars to remain updated. Emergency Management Coordinator Steven Beattie has similarly been in touch daily with the Union County emergency management coordinator.
Lowthert said his office was getting calls about brush collection, the recycling center and other currently suspended services. However, they were not considered essential services under the governor's shutdown orders.
