BLOOMSBURG — A portion of Route 1020 in Fishing Creek Township, Columbia County, will be closed starting Monday bridge work.
A PennDOT maintenance crew will close a portion of Route 1020 to repair beams on a bridge that spans Pine Creek.
Motorists can expect the roadway to be closed at both sides of the bridge. A detour using Route 1025 (Ridge Road), Township Road 800 (Old Tioga Pike), Township Road 878 (Bendertown Road, Route 4008 (Southdale Road), Route 4006 (Waterton Road) will be in place while the work is being performed.
Work is expected to be completed on Friday, June 12, weather permitting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.