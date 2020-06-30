HARRISBURG — The Pa. Department of Health on Tuesday reported 618 new cases of COVID-19 along with 35 new deaths.
Local cases increased little. Northumberland and Lycoming counties had two new confirmed cases added to their totals. No new cases were confirmed in Union, Snyder, Montour or Columbia counties.
Statewide, 86,606 cases of COVID-19 have been reported, along with 6,649 deaths.
Local confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland, 274 cases (5 deaths)
• Lycoming, 177 cases (19 deaths)
• Columbia, 377 cases (33 deaths)
• Union, 84 cases (2 deaths)
• Montour, 65 cases (0 deaths)
• Snyder, 55 cases (2 deaths)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.