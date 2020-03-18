“Guided by months of preparation and the expertise of Geisinger’s staff, proper protocols in line with infection control best practices were followed during the patients’ care. Because of Geisinger’s extensive and ongoing preparedness, all of our facilities remain safe places for our employees, patients and visitors alike. All members of our communities should feel comfortable seeking care at Geisinger hospitals and clinics.” — Dr. Jaewon Ryn, president/CEO, Geisinger Medical Center.
Geisinger president/CEO statement after 3 presumptive positive coronravirus cases
- From staff reports
