HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed an addition 849 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 92,148.
Locally, 13 new confirmed cases were reported in Lycoming County, four in Northumberland County, three in Snyder County, two in Union County and one in Columbia County. No new cases were confirmed in Montour County.
Just one new local death was reported, that in Columbia County.
Confirmed cases in local counties:
• Northumberland County, 301 cases (8 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 218 cases (20 deaths)
• Union County, 89 cases (2 deaths)
• Montour County, 68 cases (2 deaths)
• Snyder County, 60 cases (2 deaths)
• Columbia County, 390 cases (35 deaths)
