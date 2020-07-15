HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Wednesday that there are 994 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 97,665.
Allegheny is reporting an increase of 246 cases and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 135 cases, department data showed.
Locally, three confirmed new cases were reported in Union, Lycoming and Columbia counties, and one each in Montour and Northumberland counties.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 8 and July 14 is 139,819 with 5,372 positive cases. In the last day, close to 28,800 COVID-19 diagnostic test results were reported to the department, the highest one-day number of COVID-19 diagnostic test results reported, the state noted.
There are 6,957 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 26 new deaths reported. No new local deaths were reported.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,384 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,517 cases among employees, for a total of 21,901 at 763 distinct facilities in 57 counties. Of total deaths, 4,767 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 7,284 of our total cases are in health care workers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.