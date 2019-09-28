ALLENWOOD — An inmate at the Allenwood Federal Correctional Institution was indicted as the result of a May 21, 2018, incident in which he was allegedly found to be in possession of a controlled substance.
Tavon Johnson, 29, was indicted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania after allegedly being found to be in possession of 120 strips of suboxone, a prescription opioid narcotic. The drugs were found hidden on his body after receiving a visit.
The charges were filed as the result of an investigation by FCI Allenwood officers and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The cast is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Geoffrey MacArthur.
Johnson is facing a maximum 20 years of incarceration and a $250,000 if found guilty.
