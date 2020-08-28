MIFFLINBURG — Sydney Umbel, daughter of Erica and Daniel Umbel, of Mifflinburg, was the May recipient of the Mifflinburg Kiwanis ASPIRES award.
Sydney was a student in Wendy Warren’s third-grade classroom and will be starting fourth grade this fall.
Sydney hopes to become an author, but for now, she’s busy hiking, sewing, collecting bugs, playing with friends, and going to the family cabin. She also loves going to the beach. In school, Sydney’s favorite subject was math and she also participated in chorus. She was also active in Girl Scouts and youth activities at the Church of the Nazarene.
Kiwanis has sponsored this award for the past 11 years and hopes to continue this school year. The club serves to support the children of the world and is always looking for new members. If interested in joining, call 570-966-0623 for meeting details and further information. Membership fees have been waived through the end of September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.