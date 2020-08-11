MILTON — The doors of school buildings in the Milton Area School District are on schedule to open to students Thursday, Aug. 20, in spite of alternative recommendations released Monday, Aug. 10, by the Pennsylvania Departments of Health and Education.
Following a lengthy discussion during the Tuesday, Aug. 11, meeting, the school board voted to continue with its previously approved Health and Safety Plan for reopening. However, the motion approved by the board added the condition that Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan can change the method of delivery of instruction based on local COVID-19 transmission rates.
Under the options offered as part of the reopening plan, Keegan said 60 to 65% of students have been selected by their families to receive in-person instruction. The remaining 600 students will either take classes in real time via computer, or take classes online offered as part of Milton’s cyber school.
The board voted on maintaining its Health and Safety Plan after Keegan said districts across Pennsylvania received new recommendations from the Departments of Health and Education.
Under those recommendations, Keegan said Union County is classified as having a substantial rate of community spread of COVID-19. Counties classified as substantial are recommended to utilize an entirely online learning model.
According to Keegan, the Department of Health said 67 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Union County over the last seven days. Twenty-five were reported in Northumberland County, placing it in the moderate transmission level category in which the state recommends districts use a blended learning model.
The Milton district draws students from both counties.
The increase in Union County has been attributed to a COVID-19 outbreak at USP Lewisburg. In Northumberland County, 57 cases have been reported over the past week in residents of the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Fifteen staff members are reported to also have contracted COVID-19.
Board member Eric Moser addressed those numbers during Tuesday’s meeting.
“The numbers are being skewed because of two institutions,” he said. “We are being asked to make a decision based off numbers that aren’t realistic.”
Prior to the board voting to maintain its previously approved plan for reopening, Keegan presented two alternative options. One was for Milton to switch to an entirely virtual education model.
The other option called for students to attend classes in person on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with virtual instruction to be held on Wednesdays.
Moser said he was contacted by more than 100 families with children in the district who wanted their students to be educated in the schools. He noted many of those who contacted him are individuals he rarely hears from.
“If they choose to go to a brick-and-mortar school, they want to go there,” he said. “The same can be said for fall sports. Let’s open the schools and play the games.”
Board member Dr. Alvin Weaver said it was “irresponsible” of the state to hand down new recommendations 10 days before the start of the new school year.
The board also approved Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) Return to Play Guidelines submitted by Athletic Director Rod Harris, who noted the guidelines will only be in effect if the PIAA agrees to move forward with the fall sports season.
Harris said the guidelines are in addition to the district’s Health and Safety Plan and call for no spectators to be at games.
In addition, he said extensive health and safety guidelines will be followed.
If the PIAA approves athletics moving forward, Harris said practice will start for all sports Aug. 21 and last for three weeks. The football season will likely be shortened from 10 to eight weeks.
In other business, the board approved:
• The following resignations: Nathan Minium, assistant middle school football coach; Joe Stahley, assistant junior varsity football coach; Allison Wright, fifth-grade teacher at Baugher Elementary School; and Reilly Alexander, special education paraprofessional.
• Hiring the following: Nathan Minium, assistant junior varsity football coach, $2,150; Jason Locke, middle school assistant football coach, $1,479.50; Chris Wolfe, middle school assistant football coach, $1,479.50; and Jami Peterman, custodian, $11.25 per hour.
It was announced during the meeting that the district's music department received an anonymous $20,000 donation to purchase student instruments.
The following grants were also announced: $1,000 for the Panther Pantry, from the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation; $12,000 from National Beef to purchase WiFi hotspots for students; and $199,509 in CARES Act funding.
Samuel Saber, who will be entering fourth grade at White Deer Elementary School, was named August Citizen of the Month.
Curtis Conrad, Information Technology assistant, was named the Panther Pride Award winner for August.
The board met in an executive session at the conclusion of the meeting.
