LEWISBURG — For Robert Yost, a desire to serve his country during a time of conflict drove him to enlist. He had no idea the hell he’d see in Korea.
Yost served with the 25th Infantry Division, 14th Regiment, Charlie Company, in the trenchlines and bunkers north of Inchon, South Korea.
Few then knew much about the country that is now in the news rather often. Few now realize the hell the men who served in Korea experienced, both in terms of combat and weather conditions.
Winters in Korea are notoriously brutal and by January 1953, when Yost arrived, things were no different.
“It’s the coldest I’ve ever been — the coldest place I’ve ever been,” said Yost. “We were given those leather combat boot and there were a lot of frostbitten toes. We had older equipment — no parkas, no thermals — before things got better.”
A 1951 graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, Yost enlisted in the Army. His decision was made in part due to a desire to serve.
“I worked at Pennsylvania House,” he said. “I got mad one day and walked downtown and enlisted in the Army.
“Korea was going on and I wanted to get involved.”
He completed basic training at Camp Breckinridge, Ky., and was then shipped to Italy, where he served with the 281st MPs. He soon volunteered for duty in Korea and was shipped home, where he took a seven-day leave before being loaded on another troop ship on the Pacific Coast, headed for Korea.
At 20 years of age, he was young and fearless when he was stationed with the 25th Infantry.
“We were on the front lines, right on the 38th Parallel,” said Yost. “It was a stationary line there. There were trenches, some of which were only (yards) apart, and bunkers. We’d go out at night on patrols.”
The night patrols would probe for enemy locations and activity. It was dangerous work.
“I was young and crazy,” Yost said. “I would volunteer as point man on patrol.”
The 25th Infantry, specifically the 14th Regiment, withstood heavy attacks and assaults from North Korean and Chinese troops through June. It was in June that Yost would experience a firefight he’d never forget.
“It was June 11, around 1 a.m.,” he said. “I was point man and we were on Outpost Harry. I smelled something. I told my platoon leader that I has smelled something, then I saw something. We walked right into it. There were 11 of us on patrol and they closed in on us and fired on us.”
Yost was shot through the leg. His lieutenant, behind him, was shot in the stomach and in serious pain. The firefight lasted more than an hour and three others would be wounded.
“No one was killed,” he said. “I’m not sure how that happened. I had been shot in the leg and had shrapnel in my back. We were about 300 yards into no man’s land. It was the saddest day of my life.”
Despite the casualties taken, the small group of American troopers beat back the ambush.
“We killed most of them (the enemy),” Yost said, in a moment of somber reflection.
The smells Yost picked up on were due to the diet of the North Korean and Chinese troops, as well as the distinct smell of their clothes. A heightened sense of smell is not uncommon in such situations, especially combat situations at night.
“They would roll their own cigarettes,” he said. “That tobacco was awful.”
Once the patrol made its way back to the American line, the wounded were evacuated to the rear. Yost’s lieutenant was airlifted out. He made it and would months later return to administrative duty.
“Two weeks later I was back in combat,” said Yost. “I was limping around.”
By late July, the armistice was signed and a cease fire went into effect. Yost was still on the ground, on the front lines, when word spread.
“There was always something going on,” he said. “At 10 p.m., we got word of the cease fire and were told no more fighting. It wasn’t long before we withdrew.”
During his time in Korea, Yost fought alongside troops from Turkey and South Korea. Marines were at times attached to his unit as well.
As bad as the winters were, spring was just as bad.
“There was mud everywhere,” Yost said, noting the difficulty in traversing the terrain.
The 25th received recognition throughout its time in Korea and served alongside Marines in some of the war’s most brutal trenchline fighting.
Word of a ceasefire raised Yost’s spirits.
“It was one of the best days of my life,” he said. “Everyone wanted to go home. Most of the guys there were draftees. There were a lot of southern boys.”
Yost rose from the rank of private first class to sergeant during his time on the ground. He earned a Purple Heart and the Combat Infantryman Badge.
His trip home took about 28 days by ship and featured stops in Hawaii, Puerto Rico and the Panama Canal before the ship finally docked in New York.
Yost married Grace (Wagner) Dec. 22, 1954. They have two children, a son, John, who retired from the Federal Bureau of Prisons, and a daughter, Karen Baker, who owns Wolf’s Jewelry.
After fulfilling his time with the Army, Yost returned to Lewisburg, and Pennsylvania House, where he rose to the rank of superintendent. He retired after 44 years of service.
Yost passed away in December 2017. He was 84.
