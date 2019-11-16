MILTON — Milton Borough Council President Jason Budman describes ACF President and CEO Michael Farmakis as being “matter of fact” when discussing the impending permanent layoff of nearly 150 employees of its Milton facility.
Mayor Ed Nelson reported during Wednesday’s council meeting that he received a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) letter from ACF President and CEO Michael Farmakis.
In the letter, Nelson said it was stated that approximately 148 workers at the Milton facility will be permanently laid off.
Budman said he had since been contacted by United Steelworkers union leadership who expressed concern that the notification lacked adequate details explaining the reasons for the layoffs.
With that in mind, and upon learning Farmakis had not responded by an inquiry from the Governor’s Action Team, Budman vowed on Wednesday to request a face-to-face meeting with Farmakis in order to gain insight into the company’s decision to lay off its workforce.
He subsequently spoke to Farmakis via phone on Thursday afternoon.
“I thanked him for returning my call and I informed him that I was aware he would be traveling to the Milton facility the week of Nov. 18,” Budman said. “I wanted to know if he would be open to sitting down for a discussion with myself, the mayor and borough officials to discuss the closing of the plant, the reasons for the closing, events leading up to the closing and what we, as a community, may be able to do to help.”
According to Budman, Farmakis indicated “he did not really see a need for a meeting.” He also indicated the letter was “very clear” as to the reasons for closing the plant. He did not specify why he will be visiting Milton.
Budman said Farmakis listed economic challenges as a driving factor behind the decision, most notably a lack of orders for new railcars to be manufactured.
“I responded to Mr. Farmakis that the perception in the community is that ACF has been turning away orders,” Budman said. “Mr. Farmakis responded that the orders that have been turned away were not significant enough to impact the decision to close the plant.”
Budman also stated that Farmakis listed the cost of operating the vast Milton facility as a driving factor in the decision to lay off the employees.
The company’s board of directors has not given Farmakis any direction on the long-term plans for the plant, according to Budman.
“He was very matter-of-fact about all the questions I asked him,” Budman said, of Farmakis. “He didn’t seem as though he was interested in any kind of meeting. He believes they have been very forthright in their reasoning as to why they chose to close this plant.”
Farmakis also told Budman that he did not receive a message from the Governor’s Action Team or he would have returned the call, according to Budman.
“Mr. Farmakis also indicated that there is nothing that the Governor’s Action Team could do or offer that would change this decision as it is truly related to economic business challenges,” Budman said. “I thanked Mr. Farmakis for his time and confirmed with him that I could reach out to him with any further questions, which he agreed to.”
Budman said representatives from the steelworkers union are concerned about their health insurance and retirement plans. He was also told by union representatives that the plant must be vacated by Dec. 31.
“One of the (union) concerns is, typically when they’ve had layoffs in the past, there has beeen one or two or three employees who have stayed on board to maintain the plant,” Budman said. “(The union) doesn’t know if this Dec. 31 drop-dead date means that kind of people... There are safety concerns for the community.”
On Nov. 8, The Standard-Journal first reported speaking to two ACF employees who said they received a letter stating the plant will be closing its doors on Dec. 31.
Officials from the ACF Industries plant in Milton and at the corporate headquarters in St. Charles, Mo., did not respond to The Standard-Journal’s request for comment.
ACF had a major cutback in 2009, when the company laid off most of its then 300 workers in Milton.
Union officials confirmed in 2012 that an agreement had been reached for the plant to resume operations in 2013. ACF officials said at that time that over 300 employees would be called back to work at the facility.
Former Gov. Tom Corbett visited Milton in June 2013 to announce that ACF received $483,000 in state funding from the Governor’s Action Team. The funds were to be used for machinery and equipment purchases, as well as employee training.
