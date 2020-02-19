WILLIAMSPORT — The Scout executive of the Susquehanna Council of the Boy Scouts of America explained Tuesday that the Chapter 11 filing of the national organization would have little direct impact locally.
“We are legally separate, distinct and financially independent from the national organization,” said Dennis Dugan, Susquehanna Council scout executive and CEO. “Our assets are ours.”
The Susquehanna Council owns Camp Karoondinha in Union County and council offices in Williamsport. The council website noted that volunteers were dedicated to helping young people make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes based on values in the Scout Oath and Scout Law.
Protection in advance of a compensation plan for thousands of men who said they were molested by scout leaders was at issue in the filing announced Tuesday. Recent changes to state laws in New York, New Jersey, California and Arizona have also made it easier to file claims alleging abuse from long-ago.
Dugan said he hoped the local council could help victims as the bankruptcy process unfolds.
“We again support national’s position that one victim is one victim too many,” he said. “We want to make sure they are still receiving counseling or any services they need.”
Dugan added that the local council sought primarily to serve its current membership but may also contribute to a victim’s compensation fund. He noted that 100% of the membership fees that young person pays to be in the Boy Scouts of America is sent to the national office.
Dugan said a newly-released council newsletter stressed that the local council has not filed for bankruptcy. Programs, including unit meetings, activities, district events, Scouting adventures and service projects will take place as scheduled.
The newsletter also noted that the council’s volunteers and employees do their part to keep young members safe. Strong youth protection policies, years in development, also make Scouting “safer now than ever before.”
Reports implied the Chapter 11 filing of the Boy Scouts of America could be one of the most complex ever.
