Northumberland County
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash
• 7:42 a.m. Wednesday along Route 405 at 10th Street, Turbot Township.
An International Harvester driven by Mike A. Sones, 50, of Watsontown, was traveling east when it entered the intersection and was struck by a northbound 2004 Acura MDX driven by Beth A. Napolitano, 47, of Mifflinburg, troopers noted. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were reported.
Bad checks
• 2:28 p.m. Oct. 17 at Rovendale, 1050 Susquehanna Trail, Delaware Township.
A bad check in the amount of $351.68 was issued for service and parts to Amos Rovenolt, 52, of Watsontown, troopers reported.
Courthouse Marriage licenses
• Jack Donato Jr., 31, of Sunbury, and Kathryn Oyster, 28, of Sunbury.
• Caleb Latovich, 26, of Coal Township, and Angela Galio, 29, of Coal Township.
• Ralph Ristenbatt III, 54, of Easton, and Michelle Nguyen, 44, of Easton.
• Victoria Gruneberg, 63, of Coal Township, and Francis Feudale, 57, of Coal Township.
Deed transfers
• Barbara A. Kephart and R. Kenneth Kephart Jr. to Brian K. Kephart and Jennifer L. Henara, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Terry A. Wilver and Viola C. Wilver to Terry A. Wilver, property in Milton, $1.
• Robert E. Reynolds Sr. estate and Bonnie L. Smith executrix to Billy J. Hammons and Pamela S. Nottingham, property in Delaware Township, $116,000.
• Stone Fortress Residential LLC to Heather M. Shuey, property in Watsontown, $169,900.
• A. Randall Hulll to Angela J. Dewalt, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Susan Jones Pufnock and David Pufnock to Susan Jones Pufnock and David Pufnock, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Thomas B. Treat to Thomas E. Klemas, property in Mount Carmel, $8,000.
• Alma Arlena Lindemuth estate and Arlene Keller administrator to Brian Mann and Tricia Mann, property in Ralpho Township, $50,000.
• Edna B. Hodge to John K. Hollenbach, property in Shamokin, $10,000.
• Wayside Mission Church to Dornsife Bible Holiness Church, property in Little Mahanoy Township, $1.
Union County
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe Preliminary hearings
Formal arraignment for allegations waived or held was scheduled for Monday, Jan. 27 in Union County Court.
• Melissa C. Huyck, 42, of Montorsville, had first offense misdemeanor allegations of DUI controlled substance impaired ability and recklessly endangering another person held for court.
• Amanda J. Verducci, 27, of Lewisburg, waived a felony allegation of endangering the welfare of children, parent, guardian or other commits offense and a misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of children parent guardian or other commits offense to court.
• Gregory G. Doebler, 27, of Lewisburg, waived misdemeanor allegations of retail theft take merchandise and receiving stolen property to court.
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 4:59 p.m. Friday along I-80 eastbound near mile marker 210, White Deer Township.
Troopers said a 2019 Hyundai Sonata driven by Charles J. Shaffer, 56, of Lock Haven, was traveling east when it turned right, left the roadway, went across the median, entered the Route 15 north off ramp and struck a guiderail. Shaffer was belted and was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with a suspected minor injury.
Theft
• 8 p.m. Dec. 9 along Groover Drive, Union Township.
A 34-year-old Winfield woman reported a theft of $900 via internet purchase, troopers reported. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft by deception
• 4:53 p.m. June 1 at 3 Hospital Drive, Kelly Township.
An unknown person allegedly used a credit card terminal to issue a refund to a card not used June 1, 2 and Oct. 30 at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Doris J. Barner, David L. Barner to Ross Stephens, property in New Berlin, $1.
• Joshua D. Oldt, Kara L. Oldt to Blayne L. Brittain, Deanna J. Grove, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Jeffrey B. Antolick to Jeffrey B. Antolick, Kim E. Bowers Antolick, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Hartley Township to Ronald W. Stahl, Crystal A. Stahl, property in Hartley Township, $75,000.
• Stacy S. Doorn, Stacy S. Doorn executor, Gaynel S. Ruhl estate, June K. Seaman estate, Sheila J. Seaman estate, Stacy S. Doorn, Peter L. Doorn, Michael L. Williams, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Deborah Lynn Egolf Shaffer, Jackie Sue Egolf Young to Jack A. Egolf, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Brian P. Rabuck, Katherine J. Rabuck to Brian P. Rabuck, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Brian P. Rabuck to Katherine J. Rabuck, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Jeffrey E. Kerstetter to Terry L. Cooper, Linda Lyons Cooper, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
Montour County
State Police At Milton Hit and run
• 12:06 a.m. Thursday in a parking lot at 1458 Water St., Washingtonville.
An unknown vehicle was backing south in a parking lot when it struck the rear passenger side of a legally parked vehicle, then fled in a unknown direction, troopers said.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville 1-vehicle crash
• 6:39 p.m. Jan. 6 along East New Road near Quenshuckney Road, Woodward Township.
A 2019 GMC LLV driven by an unnamed person was traveling east at about 10 mph when the vehicle’s headlamps lost power causing the driver to become disoriented, police noted. The vehicle failed to take a slight curve, went off the north side of the roadway and into a ditch. No one was injured.
1-vehicle crash
• 4:42 p.m. Tuesday along Route 654, east of Dincher Lane, Bastress Township.
A northbound 2014 Dodge Durango driven by an unnamed person braked while going down a hill, left the roadway and ended up in a ditch, troopers reported. No injuries were noted.
Vehicle vs. deer
A westbound 2016 Subaru Forester driven by Ann M. Furdock, 61, of South Williamsport, struck a deer in the roadway. The vehicle was damaged and towed from the scene. Furdock was belted and was not injured.
Vehicle into parked minivan
• 2:55 p.m. Tuesday along Warren Avenue, north of Miller Street, Loyalock Township.
A vehicle driven by Corey J. Scampone, 20, of South Williamsport, struck the rear of a parked, unoccupied 2009 Chrysler Town and Country, troopers noted. Scampone was not belted and sustained a suspected minor injury, it was noted.
Harassment
• 3:20 p.m. Thursday along Brook Street, Montgomery.
A 38-year-old man and 16-year-old boy, both of Montgomery, were charged following an argument, troopers reported.
Harassment
• 5:21 p.m. Thursday along Route 87, Plunketts Creek Township.
Troopers responded to a reported altercation between boyfriend and girlfriend and cited a 32-year-old woman and 33-year-old man, both of Williamsport.
Theft by deception
• 12:45 p.m. Jan. 5 at 1300 Morgan Avenue, Loyalsock Township.
A suspect allegedly agreed to provide an iPhone XR in exchange for an X-Box 1 console, but did not complete the exchange. The merchandise was later returned and no charges were filed, troopers said.
Drug possession
• 11:10 a.m. Dec. 31 along Lycoming Creek Road, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers responded to a report of an unresponsive male and allegedly found a 61-year-old Williamsport man. The man was revived with Naloxone. The caller and unresponsive man were uncooperative, troopers said, and the man was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Columbia County
State Police At Bloomsburg Fatal crash
• 10:29 a.m. Tuesday at 763 Green Creek Road, Jackson Township.
Troopers said a 2000 BMW sedan driven by Jason Lee Musselman, 34, of Benton, went off the right shoulder and struck a tree. Musselman was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with extensive injuries, troopers noted, while Victoria Dawson, of Benton, was pronounced dead at the scene.
