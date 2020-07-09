HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania State Police announced the number of firearms purchase denials, subsequent investigations, and arrests resulting from such investigations for the second quarter of 2020.
The Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) is used by county sheriffs, chiefs of police of cities of the first class, and licensed firearms dealers in Pennsylvania to determine an individual’s legal ability to acquire a license to carry firearms or obtain a firearm through a purchase or transfer.
When an individual provides false information on a state or federal form, an investigation is initiated, and an investigation referral is sent to the corresponding law enforcement agency.
In Pennsylvania, a person commits a felony of the third degree if they make a false oral or written statement on any federal or state agency form or willfully presents false identification that is likely to deceive a firearm seller, licensed dealer, or licensed manufacturer. During the PICS process, individuals may also be identified as having an active warrant for their arrest.
During the second quarter of 2020, the below investigations were initiated by the state police Firearms Division and referred to troops, municipal police departments, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) for further investigation and possible prosecution. Statistics for the second quarter of 2019 are included for comparison.
• Total number of PICS checks conducted: 314,319 (2020) and 217,444 (2019).
• Number of persons denied: 5,801 (2020) and 3,085 (2019).
• Total number of denials referred to law enforcement agencies: 1,238 (2020) and 1,197 (2019).
• Referred to Pennsylvania State Police: 342 (2020) and 318 (2019).
• Referred to ATF: 18 (2020) and 28 (2019).
• Number of individuals arrested for a warrant at point of purchase: 83 (2020) and 42 (2019).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.