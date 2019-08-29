Registration underway for chaplain assistant training
WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC Susquehanna is looking for volunteers to assist chaplains with spiritual care visits at UPMC Susquehanna hospitals in Lycoming County.
Qualified candidates will assist two-to-three hours per week on a flexible schedule. Volunteer chaplain assistants also must complete a six-hour training program prior to serving.
The next two-day training session will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24 and Wednesday, Sept. 25, in the Walnut Conference Room, UPMC Williamsport Regional Medical Center, 700 High St., Williamsport.
During the training, volunteers will learn about UPMC Susquehanna’s mission, vision, and values, how to assess a patient’s spiritual needs, how to structure a pastoral/patient visit and effective patient-centered listening techniques.
Registration is required by Tuesday, Sept. 10.
For more information or to register for the volunteer chaplain assistant training, contact Holly Earnest at 570-321-2433 or smeltzerh@upmc.edu.
Pardon our dust
MILTON — The Standard-Journal is undergoing some construction, so to speak.
A re-design is coming and you may notice subtle changes to some pages over the next few days — if you haven’t already. There may even be a mistake or two.
We should have everything up and running in the next week or two.
Thanks for your patience as we work to bring you a better print and online product.
Food bank plans events
WILLIAMSPORT — In recognition of Hunger Action Month, the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank has announced plans to host events, awards and a virtual food drive to highlight the issue of hunger and spur community action.
PSECU will be contributing up to $20,000 to the cause and is encouraging its members living in the food bank’s 27-county region to donate.
PSECU President George Rudolph said this marks the third year PSECU will serve as presenting sponsor of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank’s Hunger Action Month initiative.
During September, PSECU will provide the food bank with a $5,000 sponsorship. It will also match donations to the food bank, up to $15,000, made at centralpafoodbank.org/psecu.
The food bank will be hosting its annual Hunger Heroes Awards Sept. 12 in Harrisburg and Sept. 17 in Williamsport. The awards are open to the community, with registration available online at centralpafoodbank.org/ham.
Community leaders have been invited to help pack boxes, visit food distribution sites and raise awareness throughout September.
