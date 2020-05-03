MILTON — With hands-on learning a critical component of the Milton Area High School’s Career and Technology Education (CTE) programs, instructors have stepped up to the plate to find innovative ways to engage students in learning in a new environment.
Principal Andrew Rantz is impressed with the speed in which the instructors of hands-on classes adapted to teaching their courses since the school had to switch to a virtual learning environment due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Rantz, 125 students are enrolled in the school’s seven CTE programs. Those programs are: Accounting, Agriculture, Automotive, Building Trades, Criminal Justice, Drafting and Early Childhood Education.
“All of (our instructors) have gotten very creative,” Rantz said.
Specifically, he pointed to Building Trades instructor Doug Walter, who creates daily YouTube videos demonstrating various concepts.
“(Students) have the ability to try (the concepts) out on their own,” Rantz explained. “They also have to respond to questions posed about the video.”
He was impressed with the rate in which Walter started utilizing online technology to convey hands-on lessons to students.
“Mr. Walter especially, and I say this in jest, is not a tech guy,” Rantz said. “He is not a fan of technology. The fact that he went from having to take the time to learn to put grades in a grade book to doing these YouTube videos (is impressive).
“He adapted so fast because he knew what was going to be best for his students.”
Automotive instructor Nate Persing is educating in a similar manner, encouraging students to perform demonstrated work on family vehicles, as permitted.
“That’s been a big thing, just trying to emulate real-life scenarios,” Rantz said. “Of course, you can’t replace the real thing… Having the ability to have that digital media has been the biggest component (of the success of online learning).”
The switch to a virtual learning model is impacting CTE programs in other ways as well. Rantz said the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) has canceled National Occupational Competency Testing Institute (NOCTI) exams, administered to CTE students each spring.
Students who pass the exam are eligible for credits at a variety of colleges and universities.
Rantz explained that 50% of the NOCTI exam is written, while 50% is based on hands-on activities.
“It was a necessary thing, especially for programs with career and tech ed, to cancel (the exams),” he said.
However, he said canceling the exams creates some potential problems for students. For students enrolling in higher-learning institutions across Pennsylvania which don’t have an articulation agreement in place with the Milton Area School District, Rantz said they must pass NOCTI exams in order to be eligible for completed credits with the institution.
He credited Lackawanna College, which has stated it will accept signed letters from CTE instructors in lieu of this year’s NOCTI exam scores.
“My hope is that other schools will offer that as an alternative,” Rantz said.
He also noted that some students enrolled in Milton’s CTE program are interested in studying criminal justice at Lackawanna College.
While 125 students are enrolled in Milton’s CTE program this school year, that number will jump to 168 next year.
The school has applied to the PDE to add a Diversified Occupations program to its CTE offerings.
“It’s a program that is for seniors only,” Rantz explained. “The majority of the program is structured around a student going out on a cooperative education experience.”
He said the program is geared toward students interested in career fields not offered through CTE courses at Milton.
“If a kid wants to get into welding, we do not offer a welding program at Milton,” Rantz said. “A student could choose to do a diversified occupation their senior year… They would go into the field and work with an employer willing to take them on.”
He said Milton is required to have a certified co-op coordinator to oversee such a program. Amanda Smith-Derck, the school’s Early Childhood Education teacher, recently received that certification.
Rantz noted there are several vital components to making the program a success.
“You have to have a good partnership between the school and different employers,” he said. “Students need to understand it’s a responsibility. They are, in essence, getting a job in their senior year.”
If the program is approved by the PDE, Rantz said it must also be approved by the school board.
Within the next two years, Rantz said Milton will also be evaluating the possibility of adding a health careers curriculum to its CTE offerings.
