MILTON — A former Warrior Run School District superintendent is poised to become the next executive director of the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU).
CSIU released a press release Thursday which said the organization’s board of directors met during an executive session during its regularly scheduled Wednesday meeting.
“When the meeting was reconvened, a motion was made to appoint Dr. John Kurelja to the position of executive director of the CSIU upon the retirement of of Dr. Kevin Singer, pending (Kurelja’s) acceptance of a contract for employment,” the release said.
“This motion is the first step in a transition plan to culminate the completion of Dr. Singer’s contract in June 2021.”
Kurelja served as superintendent of the Warrior Run School District from January 2011 through June 2016. His initial starting salary in the Warrior Run district was $115,000.
He was earning $133,000 when he left the Warrior Run district to assume the chief academic officer position with the CSIU. His salary at the time of his hiring by the organization was listed at $150,000.
Singer was hired as the CSIU’s executive director in 2011 after serving as superintendent of the Topeka (Kan.) Public Schools. Singer was hired at a salary of $205,000.
The release issued Thursday from CSIU did not specify what Kurelja’s salary may be once he assumes the executive director position.
Singer lauded Kurelja’s educational experience.
“Dr. Kurelja has been an educational leader in the Susquehanna Valley for over 20 years,” Singer said, in the release. “His leadership experiences will help to guide the CSIU into the future.
“The board and I have great confidence that the CSIU will continue with a smooth transition of leadership and will only become stronger as a leading educational service center,” the release continued. “I join the board of directors in extending a sincere congratulations to Dr. Kurelja.”
