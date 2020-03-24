Coronavirus delays church rebuilding process

MILTON — Just as much of society has come to a standstill as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, the pandemic has also delayed the process of rebuilding a church which was heavily damaged by fire in November.
Pastor Bill McNeal said work to rebuild Bethany United Methodist Church has likely been set back as a result of restrictions put in place in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
"(Insurance investigators) are tentatively scheduled to come in next Friday and Saturday, but I have not heard anything if they're going to be in on those dates or if they've been sequestered," McNeal said. "This is probably going to delay the process another week or two."
He said investigators estimate they have to work two more days reconstructing the area where the fire broke out to see if they can determine a cause.
That work must be completed before renovations can begin.
"We are still moving ahead with getting some architectural estimates," McNeal said. "That is being done by email."
Previously, McNeal said adjusters believed the fire caused around $3 million damage, but a final estimate has not been determined. The reconstruction process was initially estimated to take 12 to 18 months.
While the coronavirus has caused a slight delay in the rebuilding process, it has also forced the church to stop holding regular Sunday services. The Centers for Disease Control is recommending meetings of not more than 10 people be held.
"Physically, we may not be meeting as a church, but spiritually, we are together," McNeal said.
Since the fire, Bethany members had been meeting for services at 11 a.m. Sundays at West Milton United Methodist Church, 310 High St., West Milton.
McNeal is hopeful services can resume Palm Sunday, April 5.
He will be composing an encouraging letter to congregation members.
"We are telling them we still live in hope," McNeal said. "Don't let fear rule your day... We are not running scared. We are obeying authorities. That is part of being a Christian."
For the majority of his congregation, McNeal said members are not living in fear.
"Because of some of their ages, they are using common sense you would even use against receiving influenza," McNeal said. "They have been practicing that all winter."
He said the church has been in contact with some members who are running low on supplies as they have not left their homes to go to the store.
"We have had church members doing some shopping for people so they don't have to go out," McNeal said.
The message of hope in a time of uncertainty McNeal is extending to his congregation is also being conveyed to the community.
"If there are needs in the community that any church can help with, please reach out to them," he said. "You don't have to be a member of the church. We are all a member of God's family."
