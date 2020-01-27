WILLIAMSPORT — A 33-year-old Watsontown man was sentenced last week after pleading guilty to sexual abuse of a child.
James Watson Lewis, pled guilty in October to charges of involuntary sexual deviance with a child, corruption of minors and indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old before President Judge Nancy L. Butts, according to published reports.
Lewis was sentenced to up to 46 years in prison, according to the Lycoming County District Attorney’s office.
