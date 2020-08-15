HARRISBURG - Ten new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Saturday in Northumberland County, along with one new death. New confirmed cases were also reported in Union (13), Montour (4), Snyder (2), Columbia (2) and Lycoming (9) counties.
With the new death, Northumberland County now has 18 deaths since March.
Statewide, cases rose by 850. Cases since March have totaled 123,800, based on state data. Twenty new deaths were reported, bringing the statewide total since March to 7,465.
Confirmed cases by county:
Northumberland County, 495 cases (18 deaths)
Lycoming County, 415 cases (20 deaths)
Columbia County, 457 cases (35 deaths)
Union County, 276 cases (2 deaths)
Montour County, 97 cases (3 deaths)
Snyder Conty, 100 cases (2 deaths)
