NEW COLUMBIA — The Union County Coroner's Office has reportedly been called to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Union County.
Responders from multiple area fire departments and ambulance companies were called to the scene just after 1 p.m. Wednesday. The crash was reported in the area of mile marker 202, White Deer Township, as a snow squall moved through the area.
More than 20 people were reportedly injured in the crash, which involved between 15 and 20 vehicles, according to emergency services radio communications.
Buses from Bucknell University and the United States Penitentiary at Lewisburg were being called to the scene to assist with transporting some of the victims off of the highway.
