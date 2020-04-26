The federal government has told Pennsylvania it should not plan on receiving more surgical masks, hospital gowns, and gloves from the national stockpile, which is “very, very low,” state Health Secretary Rachel Levine said Saturday.
“We are looking with the governor’s office really everywhere in the United States, even other places globally to try to find access to those resources,” Levine said during a virtual news conference. “We’re also going to rely on our excellent hospitals and health systems and the hospital association through their mutual aid agreement.”
More testing materials are also still needed, she said, including swabs and extraction and testing chemicals.
“It all has been a challenge in terms of that resource supply,” said Levine. “Overall I think we’re doing somewhat better in terms of that.”
“I do not expect at this time that any shortages will impact our ability to do testing in the regions that we identified that will go from red to yellow,” added Levine, referring to Pennsylvania’s plan to start easing shutdown orders in parts of the state starting May 8.
Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan would first relax restrictions in counties in north-central and northwest Pennsylvania.
The news came as the state eclipsed 40,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and reported 1,537 confirmed deaths.
There were 1,397 new cases reported on Saturday.
