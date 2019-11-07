NEW COLUMBIA — The New Columbia Bonanza Steakhouse will again roll out the honors for veterans on Veteran’s Day.
BJ Harman, manager, said a full day of honors would begin at 10 a.m. at Bonanza, 300 Commerce Park Drive with the National Anthem performed by the Warrior Run marching band and sung by Ralph Unroe, an Air Force veteran. That will be followed by Taps and Amazing Grace sung by Chris Emery, a Warrior Run High School student.
“I do it for the veterans,” Harman explained. “They fought for us. Who knows where we’d be today? You never know.”
Harman noted that the owner of the New Columbia Bonanza was a 30-year Air Force veteran. She was hopeful that a future petition drive would illustrate support of converting the former Lewisburg Walmart site to a local spot for a veteran’s center.
Alex Fornwalt, Bonanza manager, credited the family-like staff for its support of military veterans.
“All of my family was in the military, Marines, Air Force, National Guard,” he said. “My parents grew up in Warrior Run. My dad went into Special Forces from there. Now he is a regular truck driver.”
Harman added that at 3 p.m. Monday, K-9 Hero Haven service dogs would be honored. The presentation would include a Malinois, a breed used in counter-terror efforts. The dog’s handler will talk about the origins of the breed and its current use. K-9 Hero Haven will also receive a check.
At 7:30 p.m. members of the Milton American Legion post will fold a flag and present it to the parents of Kaelan Fausey, an Army Ranger and veteran of service in Afghanistan. Fausey died in an auto crash in September near Hellertown. Harman said Rep. Lynda Schegel-Culver (R-108) would be on hand.
Harman said a third name would be added to a plaque at the entrance to the Veteran’s Memorial Room. She said the name would remain confidential until 7:30 when it is revealed.
