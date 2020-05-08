LEWISBURG — How education will take shape later this year in Lewisburg could take many weeks of planning.
Superintendent Dr. Steven C. Skalka said the district was accepting input from teachers, students and parents to provide the best possible learning experience regardless of conditions.
Skalka referred an inquiry about possible contingencies to “A Blueprint for Back to School,” an American Enterprise Institute publication. It outlined decisions districts may need to make to prepare for another school year.
A Blueprint for Back to School was based on four key assumptions. Among them was that schools would be open again in the fall, but with the potential that 14-to-28-day rolling closures could happen in the event of new outbreaks.
It was also assumed that reopened schools would need modifications for distancing, screening of temperatures and frequent disinfection of classrooms. Accommodations would also be needed for people at heightened risk of COVID-19 and that plans should remain in place through the 2021-22 school year as inoculation may not be ready.
The study referred to “White House Phases for Reopening,” which said schools could open after a 28-day declining trajectory of cases or positive tests, with vulnerable populations subject to sheltering. A 42-day declining trajectory would open schools and result in vulnerable populations being freed from shelter.
The blueprint referred to earlier reopening of schools in other countries as lessons to be used in planning in the United States.
CDC recommendations for school closures were cited in the report and used a color-coded system. All schools would consider whether there were confirmed COVID-19 cases in a building and assess the risks. All schools would also consider two-to-five-day dismissals for cleaning and contact tracing.
“Green” conditions according to the CDC were cited in the report for when there was no community spread of the virus. Recommendations included teaching of hygiene, assessment of gatherings, keeping track of absences, requiring sick staff and students to stay home among others.
“Yellow,” advisement for when there is moderate community spread, included coordination with local health officials, multiple social distancing strategies and consideration of families and students at high risk.
“Red,” recommendations for when there was substantial community spread, added extended school dismissals to the “yellow” recommendations.
The report indicated school personnel over age 55 as susceptible to COVID-19 and recommended exploring reassignment or early retirement. If teachers were not comfortable with new teaching practices such as online instruction, reassignment should be looked at.
Distance learning was addressed, but it was noted that technology will never replace an engaged classroom teacher. Remote learning required home connectivity, the report noted, and recommended all students have a device and a way to connect by the start of the new school year.
Schools were also asked to provide tech support for teachers and make devices and mobile hot spots available.
Numerous authors contributed to the document, primarily written by education policy experts John P. Bailey and Frederick M. Hess. How much of it would be applied as local policy was unclear.
Bailey, a visiting fellow of education policy at the American Enterprise Institute, was once a special assistant to the president for domestic policy and a policy director for the Department of Commerce. Hess was listed as director of education policy at the think tank.
