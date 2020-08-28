LEWISBURG — In-person learning received an endorsement Thursday night from Lewisburg Area School District directors.
The board approved by an 8-1 count a revised health and safety plan which affirmed the opening of school in school buildings on Wednesday, Sept. 9. Parents still had a distance learning option for their students if they have health and safety concerns.
The revisions included a mandate that students wear facial coverings at all times in school, except while eating and six feet apart or during specific outdoor mask breaks.
“If students are seated six feet apart but in the same classroom they cannot remove their masks,” explained Dr. Jennifer Polinchock, superintendent. “We think that is a wise addition to have there, that it is not left to any one person’s discretion. It won’t create confusion with a teacher that maybe is able to do that with fewer people in the class.”
Polinchock said the other revision was based on quarantine guidance received two weeks ago from the state. The number of COVID-19 cases among students or staff would be considered in case of a quarantine.
But the length of quarantines and cleaning of school facilities afterward would be determined after consultation with the state. The revision accounted for the varying number of cases.
To date, it was noted that 405 families have opted for e-school and 87 families have chosen to home school. Polinchock observed that with about 25% of families choosing to not have their children attend in person it is almost at the level of a hybrid model.
“We’re watching the numbers, we’re looking at our local data,” Polinchock said after the vote. “We know we can accomplish this. In-person learning is best, so that is what we are going to go with. If conditions change, we will limit the number of students coming in.”
Discussion before the vote included concern over the direction of COVID-19 case numbers in Union County. As of Monday, incidence per 100,000 was less than the previous week, but still above the threshold which pointed toward online education only.
“There is not one part of me that questions the benefit of in-person education. Of course, I want that for our children and our district,” said Director Virginia Zimmerman, who cast the dissenting vote. “But with the information we have right now, I’m not comfortable voting for a total reopen.”
Director Cory Heath and others were in favor of moving ahead with in-person education and an option for families.
“I think we need to make a choice that allows parents to do what they believe is best,” Heath said. “There are a number of parents who feel as strongly that their kids should be back in the building just like there are parents who feel like it may be unsafe.”
Jordan Fetzer, director and board president, reiterated that changes could be made at a special meeting if discouraging numbers were released.
