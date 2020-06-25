LEWISBURG — The Public Library will have raffle tickets available for purchase for the chance to win a $1,000 Visa gift card.
The tickets will be available starting Wednesday, July 1, at the library, 255 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg.
All proceeds from the raffle will go toward supporting the library.
For more information, visit the library or call 570-523-1172.
