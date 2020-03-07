LEWISBURG — Coronavirus (COVD-19) guidance was recently updated by the Union County Emergency Management Agency.
A release issued by Michelle P. Dietrich, emergency management coordinator, contained reminders including avoidance of close contact with people who are sick, avoiding touching the eyes, nose or mouth and staying home if sick.
Other recommendations included cleaning and disinfecting frequently-touched objects with a household cleaning spray or wipe and covering coughs or sneezes with a tissue and discarding the tissue. Coughing or sneezing into a person’s elbow was also recommended.
Recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) included use of face masks by people with symptoms of COVID-19 and healthcare workers or other people taking care of someone in close settings. Hand washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds was also recommended.
However, the CDC did not recommend use of face masks by people in good health seeking to protect themselves from respiratory diseases.
The release added that the Union County EMA is working proactively with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Evangelical Community Hospitals, school districts, safety agencies and county commissioners to ensure that all are prepared.
To date, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The state has set up an informational website at www.Health.PA.Gov. The CDC also has a site, www.CDC.Gov.
The county site for more information is www.unioncountypa.org.
