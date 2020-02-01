MIFFLINBURG — The Kiwanis-sponsored ASPIRES award recipients for January were recently announced by Mifflinburg Intermediate School’s Principal Scott Zimmerman.
These monthly awards are presented to students in grades three through five by homeroom teachers to students displaying positive behaviors such as respect, kindness, and school safety – all aspects of the school’s anti-bullying campaign. Each awardee will receive a special certificate and a monetary gift at the final school assembly in June
Third-grader Aiden Lora is in Richelle Finerghty’s homeroom. She lives in Mifflinburg and is the son of Nicole and Joshua Lora. Aiden’s favorite school subject is math and, outside of school, he likes to wrestle, play football and collect football cards. He would like to become a police officer once his schooling is over.
From Michael Underkoffler’s fourth-grade homeroom, Dallas Reid is being honored. He is the son of Jennifer Reid and lives in Millmont. Dallas’ favorite subject is math and he enjoys collecting basketball, football and baseball cards. A future as a baseball player is his goal.
Selected from Kelly Snayberger’s fifth-grade class is Grady Brubaker, son of Jennifer and Jerald Brubaker of Lewisburg. Grady cites reading as his favorite subject and is active in baseball and football in his free time. He plans to be a farmer as his career choice.
These awards represents the Kiwanis motto of “improving the world one child and one community at a time.” This global organization, offers many other projects for youth and is seeking new members. Interested men and women are invited to attend a meeting at 6 p.m. Mondays at the Carriage Corner restaurant, Mifflinburg. More information can be offered by calling 570-966-0623 or 570-966-2322.
