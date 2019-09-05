NORTHUMBERLAND — Thirty-five years of serving local rail customers did not go without notice at the North Shore Railroad and its affiliates.
But Jeb Stotter, president and CEO, said business should not be taken for granted. He noted that many of the shippers served when the North Shore was founded no longer exist.
He wrote that the railroad thus has a vested interest in industrial development. Marketing was also vital to the operating company’s future.
Stotter’s comments came in a 35th anniversary edition of On Track, a quarterly North Shore publication.
“We put a substantial amount of effort into marketing the properties and regions we serve,” he wrote. “We think outside the box in order to maintain and develop existing business and to attract new business.”
New business brought on in the first half of 2019 included a grain, chemical, lumber and concrete shipper as well as a shipper in the Marcellus Shale region.
Stotter added that partnerships with other short lines and Norfolk Southern, a Class 1 railroad by virtue of its size, were also important. The current year was slated to be the most robust year of maintenance in the company’s history. Grade crossing and trackage improvements in the Lewisburg area have been noteworthy.
The North Shore Railroad (NSHR) and its affiliated short lines were created in 1983 when many were threatened with abandonment by Conrail, a federally organized merger of six bankrupt northeastern rail companies.
The NSHR operates under contract with the SEDA-COG Joint Rail Authority.
