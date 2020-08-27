WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology is set to begin accepting students into its newest master’s degree offering – a Master of Science in nursing, nursing education. The application for admission will open in January, with classes set to begin in fall 2021.
Created for the working nurse, the curriculum for the MSN in nursing education is designed to be completed on a part-time basis within two years. All classes will be conducted in an online environment.
Students will learn advanced clinical concepts such as pharmacology, pathophysiology and health assessment, while also developing the core competencies of a nurse educator, which include teaching strategies, curriculum development, and assessment and evaluation strategies. Coursework will be taught by nursing program faculty and administrators who hold doctoral degrees or are enrolled in a doctoral program.
The degree requires two practicum experiences, during which students work with a preceptor of their choice to complete 180 hours of hands-on learning experiences. During a clinical practicum, students will work in a learning laboratory, a simulation setting and a clinical setting. During a didactic practicum, students will apply their skills in a classroom setting at an educational facility of their choice.
