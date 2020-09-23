MILTON — The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA is preparing for its 17th annual Coat Drive, to be held Nov. 9-11 at the Sunbury YMCA. In 2019, more than 1,000 coats were provided through the drive.
Donations of winter coats, scarves, hats, and mittens are being accepted through Oct. 23 at the YMCA branches in Sunbury, Milton, Mifflinburg and Lewisburg.
Donations of children's coats and finances are especially needed.
Financial contributions can be sent to the Sunbury YMCA, 1150 N. Fourth St., Sunbury, PA 17801 or made online at www.gsvymca.org. Designate Coat Drive when making a donation by check or online.
“We are anticipating that the need to provide coats to children, families and adults in our community will be greater than any year before due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it has had on families in our community,” Katrina Mouery, co-executive director of the Sunbury Y and Chair of the coat drive said. “The Sunbury YMCA is dedicated to giving back to our community through special events such as the Coat Drive. We are more than just a gym. At the Y, we are continually focusing on strengthening our community for kids, adults, seniors and families with programs that protect, teach, connect, heal, nourish and encourage.”
Hours of the coat give away will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 9-10 and 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 11.
Steininger’s Dry Cleaning in Selinsgrove will be cleaning all donated items this year.
For more information, contact Mouery 570-286-5636 or kmouery@gsvymca.org.
