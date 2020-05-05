MILTON — In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the board of directors for The Improved Milton Experience (TIME) voted unanimously during a virtual Monday meeting to postpone 2020 edition of the Milton Beer Fest from mid June to Saturday, Dec. 5.
The event will be held at AEREA Premium Event Spaces, located inside the former Milton Shoe Factory building on Hepburn Street.
“This decision was not easy, however we want Milton Beer Fest to be fun and safe for all that attend,” Amanda Craig, president of the TIME board of directors, said. “This is our fourth year of holding this event and we knew we wanted to find a solution rather than outright cancel. Over the past month, we have worked diligently and creatively with our community partnerships to find a resolution.”
“The Milton Beer Fest is more than just gathering to taste craft beer,” Vanessa Venios, board vice president and Beer Fest coordinator, said. “ It is an experience that many members of the Milton community and beyond look forward to attending every year. This is also the largest fundraiser for T.I.M.E. Now is the time for community leaders to be innovative.”
Gregory Carl, owner of AEREA Premium Event Spaces, said he’s pleased to be working with TIME to host the Beer Fest.
“The shoe factory affords much more available parking than downtown and we are excited for the community as a whole to have the opportunity see both of our wedding and event venues but especially our new venue Rustic-Elegance,” Carl said. “We are still working on fine details of Rustic-Elegance and have our first wedding scheduled in September and numerous weddings in October.”
Venios noted the event will be a change from past festivals, held in the area of the Milton Moose Family Center.
“Rather than our traditional fun in the sun vibe we’re going for Christmas sweaters and holiday brews,” she said. “This will be the perfect opportunity to kick-off the holiday season in 2020. I don’t want to ruin any surprises, but I hear Santa might be there as well.”
“Changing the dates of the Milton Beer Fest to December was the responsible thing to do on behalf of the vendors and the public who love this annual event,” Andrew Miller, executive director of the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau, said. “As a sponsor, we’re thrilled the event has not been canceled. We look forward to a new venue and holiday-themed activities on its new date and at its new location. The loyal fans and vendors of the Milton Beer Fest will make it a celebration – though delayed a bit – one to remember.”
The Milton Beer Fest hosts over 50 different breweries, wineries and distilleries for a crowd of more than 1,500 people.
More information about the rescheduled 2020 Milton Beer Fest, and how to get tickets, will be released at a later date. Anyone who already purchased tickets for the original June event will be automatically registered to attend on the new event date in December.
