HARRISBURG — PennDOT announced that beginning today additional Driver License and Photo License Centers in yellow phase counties will reopen.
These re-openings are in addition to those previously announced on May 7.
Locally, the following Photo License Centers will be open: 308 Railroad Street, Danville, 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 130 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg, 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Photo License Centers process photos only, and individuals must have a camera card for this service.
For a list of Driver License and Photo License Centers that will be open during the yellow phase, as well as their hours of operation, visit www.dmv.pa.gov.
Customers may continue to complete various transactions and access multiple resources via the website.
