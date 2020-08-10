HARRISBURG — Data released Sunday by the state Department of Health showed the six-county area experienced a rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases of 22 on Sunday.
Confirmed cases rose by 10 in Lycoming County, five in Northumberland County, six in Union County and one in Snyder County. No new cases were reported in Montour, or Columbia counties.
No new deaths were reported locally.
Statwide, there were 760 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported to the department, bringing the statewide total to 118,852.
There are 7,314 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 1 new death reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.
Cases in Northumberland County have spiked in recent days in long-term care facilities. As of Friday, Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center reported 24 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 with 83 tests pending.
In Union County, an outbreak at USP-Lewisburg has been linked to a recent surge in cases. The Federal Bureau of Prisons reported 35 inmates and one staffer at the Lewisburg prison have tested positive. At FCI Allenwood Low, 1 staffer tested positive, while at FCI Medium, 2 staffers have tested positive.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 425 cases (13 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 363 cases (20 deaths)
• Columbia County, 444 cases (35 deaths)
• Union County, 210 cases (2 deaths)
• Montour County, 89 cases (3 deaths)
• Snyder County, 86 cases (2 deaths)
