LEWISBURG — Tax rates were held steady in the proposed Lewisburg Borough budget for 2020.
Borough council passed the proposed spending plan Tuesday night, and ordered it be made available for review starting today at borough offices and on the borough website. Borough Solicitor Andy Lyons was also directed to advertise the budget for final consideration.
Final adoption would be on the agenda of the council meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19 in council chambers.
The total millage or tax rate per thousand dollars assessed valuation stayed at 12.74, meaning the owner of a $100,000 property would owe $1,274 in tax.
Borough Manager William Lowthert said road projects and other projects would again be budget drivers.
“We are also going to be doing the CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) flood plain restoration project, the small one north of St. Louis Street,” Lowthert said. “We are also prepping for the big project, the (Buffalo Valley) Rail Trail extension.”
The extension, Lowthert said, would likely be a 2021 construction project, but some of the engineering costs were part of the 2020 budget. The extension, from the current terminus at Market Street south to Hufnagle Park to the Bucknell Campus, would include a Nature Play in the park and the larger flood plain restoration off of St. Louis Street.
Individual tax millages remained the same, including the general fund (10.085 mills), debt service (0.598), street lighting (0.407), fire protection (1.01) and shade tree fund (0.1).
