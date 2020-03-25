MOUNT PLEASANT MILLS — Customers of a local gun shop recently began to stock up, especially on ammunition.
“We’ve probably sold more ammunition in the past two weeks than what we did all hunting season last year,” said Dave Stuck of Stuck Ridge Guns LLC, Mount Pleasant Mills. “It is because of the scare.”
Stuck said it could be that people who are told they can’t have something simply start to want it more. He maintained that a list of businesses asked to close by a governor’s COVID-19 order did not list their specific business category, so they remained open.
Handguns have sold well in the past two or three weeks, Stuck added, echoing a national trend. The Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS), for background checks, has occasionally been overwhelmed.
“You might have to wait 30 minutes,” he added. “Next time it might only take 10 minutes for everything to go through.”
Stuck Ridge Guns opened in 2014.
“This is something I always wanted to do,” Stuck said. “Years ago then were weren’t so many restrictions my dad actually sold guns right out of where my house is now.”
In those days, guns and ammunition could be purchased wholesale through hardware dealers, which were dealt with by a family lumber company.
“Back when they made all the rules and regulations, dad just let his license fall to the wayside and got out of it,” he said. “The wholesale hardware companies quit dealing with it because there was a lot of paperwork on their end.”
Stuck said he had ammunition at home which his grandfather sold. Paper or wax cartridges eventually goes to the wayside, he cautioned, as it should not be stored in a damp area.
