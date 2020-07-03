MILTON — A program which has been serving hungry children for more than 25 years is now providing several thousand meals each week.
“We do the summer food program every year,” Melanie Garrison, the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA’s communication and group exercise coordinator, said. “This year, we were able to get a waiver to start early, because of the (coronavirus) pandemic.”
Meals were served starting March 30. However, the program recently shifted into its summer phase of operations.
Five days worth of lunches are available for pickup as follows:
• Milton area: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Milton Middle School, Mahoning Street entrance; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays, White Deer Elementary School, playground entrance; and 10:30 a.m. to noon Fridays, Milton YMCA, Elm Street entrance.
• Sunbury: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Shikellamy Middle School; 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Sunbury Pool; and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fridays, Shikellamy High School.
• Lewisburg area: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Kelly Elementary School; 11:35 a.m. Thursdays, West Milton underpass and Penn Commons; 11:50 a.m. Thursdays, Shelly Circle and Essex Place; and 12:10 p.m., Timberhaven and Winfield Baptist Church.
• Turbotville: 1 to 2 p.m. Thursdays, Turbotville Community Hall.
• Northumberland: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Daily, Priestley-Forsythe Memorial Library.
“It’s open to everybody and anybody in our community, any school-aged child,” Garrison said, of the program. “They don’t have to be affiliated with the Y.”
Those wishing to receive a lunch can show up at any of the sites at the times noted.
Currently, Garrison said the program is serving more than 3,000 lunches each week.
“Last week... they served 3,640 meals to over 800 children,” she said.
Preparation for to distribute the lunches is extensive.
“(YMCA staff) start at 6 o’clock in the morning,” Garrison said. “They prep and pack (lunches)... It’s pretty much a six to eight hour day, every day, to put this together.”
She noted that the YMCA receives some grant funding from the state to support the program. However, it relies heavily on donations from the community.
“We have had a lot of community support from businesses and individuals, helping to support the program,” Garrison said. “We are thankful for all of that support.”
Judi Parnass, a Zumba and group exercise instructor for the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA, recently presented a $120 donation to the program.
The funds were raised by participants in her classes, with her providing a match to the money raised.
“I reached out to (Garrison) about the program,” Parnass said. “I said ‘I’m interested and I would love to do something to support the summer program.’... I just love, love, love children and to give back to the community.”
Ron Marshall, branch executive director of the Milton YMCA, said the summer program has long been a success.
“The food program has been doing great and we continue to serve kids in Milton, Sunbury, Lewisburg, Turbotville and Northumberland,” he said. “We will continue to serve these children until the end of August. Serving as many children as possible is our main goal of the program.”
For information on supporting the program, call the Milton YMCA at 570-742-7321.
