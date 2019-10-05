NORTHUMBERLAND — Work is progressing on the Northern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project in Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties.
At the river bridge, contractor Trumbull Corp. will continue placing the deck and setting beams. There will be no significant traffic impacts.
Northern section paving continues in the coming week as contractor New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co. Inc. will be making repairs to existing Route 15 in Union County, between Route 1022 (County Line Road) and Route 304. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in both directions. Motorists are advised to watch for traffic entering and exiting the work area.
For more information on the CSVT project, visit www.csvt.com.
Northumberland
reconstruction project
NORTHUBMERLAND — Reconstruction of King Street, between the Priestley Bridge and Front Street, continues. Work includes excavation, drainage upgrades and the construction of curbs and ADA ramps.
Motorists should be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work zone.
Detours remain in effect.
For more information on the Duke Street project, go to www.penndot.gov/dukestreet.
Route 339 resurfacing
MIFFLINVILLE — A 3.2-mile widening and resurfacing project on Route 339 in Mifflin Township, Columbia County, continues in the coming week.
Upcoming work includes placing rock, drainage earthwork, and preparing the existing roadway surface for paving. Work will be performed between Route 2028 (Market Street) and Route 2017 (Smith Hollow Road).
A single lane restriction will remain in place, only allowing northbound traffic on Route 339 from Mifflinville to Nescopeck. All southbound traffic will be detoured from Route 339 to Route 93 in Nescopeck, then onto Route 11 through Berwick down to the Mifflinville river bridge back onto Route 339 in Mifflinville.
Delays should be expected. Motorists are reminded to follow the detour, use caution, and slow down through the work zone.
Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor on this $5.3 million project.
