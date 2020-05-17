Week of May 17 – Join Penn State Extension Master Gardener Mary Jo R. Gibson for a free program Pesticides 101 at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, the McBride Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Berwick. Details: http://nepamg.pbworks.com/w/file/fetch/138899016/2020_McBrideGardeningSeries_Columbia.pdf
And – Look for the Penn State Extension Master Gardeners at the Forks Farm Market 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 23 and the fourth Saturdays May through October.
Week of May 31 — Look for the Penn State Extension Master Gardeners at the Ferry Street Growers’ Market on June 6 and the first Saturdays of June through September.
Week of June 7 – Email your gardening questions to ColumbiaMG@psu.edu or MontourMG@psu.edu or NorthumberlandMG@psu.edu. Remember to include your contact information with name, email address, telephone number, address and county. When sending photos, please include a ruler or coin so we can determine the size of the insect, disease, or plant.
Week of June 14 – Look for the Penn State Extension Master Gardeners 9 a.m. to noon June 20, at Beyond the Blend Market in Berwick, and the third Saturdays June through September.
Week of June 21 – Look for the Penn State Extension Master Gardeners at the Forks Farm Market 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 27 and the fourth Saturdays June through October.
