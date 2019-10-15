ALMEDIA — With a week left in the regular season, Milton’s boys soccer team is picking up momentum.
The Black Panthers scored three unanswered goals to come back and beat Central Columbia, 3-1, in a Heartland-II contest Monday.
With the win, Milton (11-5, 7-4 HAC-II) maintained a hold on the No. 6 seed for the District 4 Class 2A playoffs, which start next week.
After Central took a 1-0 lead 11:59 into the game, Milton tied the game just over a minute later on an unassisted goal by Owen Yoder.
Carter Lilley then gave the Black Panthers a 2-1 lead midway through the first half by scoring off an assist from Brodey Scoggins, with the latter adding an insurance goal with 2:42 remaining in the first half. Yoder assisted on Scoggins’ goal.
Colton Loreman made seven saves to help out in the win for Milton, which next hosts Warrior Run at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Milton 3, Central Columbia 1
at Central Columbia
First half
CC-Aaron Whisner, assist Nicholas Beninger, 11:59. Milt-Owen Yoder, unassisted, 13:05. Milt-Carter Lilley, assist Brodey Scoggins, 20:41. Milt-Scoggins, assist O. Yoder, 37:18.
Shots: 8-8; Corners: Milton, 6-4; Saves:
Milton, Colton Loreman, 7; CC, 5.
Lewisburg 12
Montoursville 0
MONTOURSVILLE — Anthony Bhangdia recorded a hat trick in the first half before he finished with a four-goal day as the Green Dragons rolled to a dominating HAC-II victory.
Anton Permyashkin added a goal in each half for Lewisburg (16-0-1, 11-0 HAC-II), which saw eight different players find the back of the net in the second half.
Lewisburg next hosts Central Columbia at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Lewisburg 12, Montoursville 0
at Montoursville
First half
Lew-Anton Permyashkin, assist James Koconis, 34:59. Lew-Anthony Bhangdia, assist Ben Liscum, 28:58. Lew-Bhangdia, assist Josh Nicholls, 10:52. Lew-Bhangdia, assist Koconis, 8:12.
Second half
Lew-Philip Permyashkin, assist A. Permyashkin, 38:49. Lew-A. Permyashkin, assist Nicholls, 31:52. Lew-Liscum, assist Bhangdia, 25:38. Lew-Bhangdia, assist Alfred Romano, 20:48. Lew-Eli Adams, assist Alan Daniel, 18:49. Lew-Carter Hoover, assist P. Permyashkin, 15:38. Lew-Stephen Tiffin, assist Cole Temple, 14:50. Lew-Temple, unassisted, 1:55.
Shots: Lewisburg, 23-1; Corners: Lewisburg, 10-0; Saves:
Lewisburg, Tony Burns and Ryan O’Hara, 1; Montoursville, Zach Baylor and Mason Lauchk, 6.
JV score:
Lewisburg, 4-0.
Midd-West 2
Warrior Run 1
TURBOTVILLE — The Defenders took a one-goal lead with 27:55 remaining in the game, but they couldn’t hold onto it as Carter Knepp got a goal and an assist to give the Mustangs the HAC-II victory.
Tyrese Hazzoum scored off an assist from his brother, Alex, to give Warrior Run (8-7, 5-5 HAC-II) the lead, but Aiden Steininger scored off a helper from Knepp to tie the game with 24:38 left.
Then with 20:43 remaining Knepp scored off an assist by Trey Wagner to give the Mustangs the win.
Warrior Run next plays at Milton at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Midd-West 2, Warrior Run 1
at Warrior Run
Second half
WR-Tyrese Hazzoum, assist Alex Hazzoum, 27 55. MW-Aiden Steininger, assist Carter Knepp, 24:28. MW-Knepp, assist Trey Wagner, 20:43.
Shots: MW, 6-1; Corners: MW, 3-1; Saves: MW, Chase Roush, 0; WR, Keegan Jenkins, 6.
