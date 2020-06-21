Editor’s note: The Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Columbia County, of Northumberland County, and of Montour County are sharing their expertise this growing season. If you have any questions or column topic suggestions, please email them to ColumbiaMG@psu.edu.
Readers are no doubt familiar with the term “pollinator” when referring to a type of plant. Seventy-percent of crops worldwide require insects to pollinate, or fertilize the flowers so that the plant may reproduce. Some plants depend on insects to bring the pollen from other plants, while others produce their own pollen but cannot move it to their own reproductive structures without the assistance of insects. Knowing which plants aid in attracting a wide variety of insects for pollination is key to dealing with changes in insect populations due to loss of habitat and climate change.
We are familiar with the plight of the European honey bee and the struggle that honey bee populations are facing the world over. But honey bee colonies are responsible for pollinating just ten-percent of the world’s crops. Solitary and wild bees, various species of flies, beetles, moths and butterflies are responsible for doing the rest. Knowing which flower colors and shapes are most inviting to the greatest variety of species will aid in promoting plant pollination. In addition to dependence on pollen for food, some insects, such as butterflies have diets that are wholly dependent on the nectar produced by flowers, and so they must be able to see and get to the areas where nectar is stored.
People who love flower gardening should take a look at the palette of colors and shapes present in the garden. Does the garden contain a wide variety of colors, or just a few to please the human eye? As much as we love red flowers, only hummingbirds can see red, so those flowers will not be a favorite stop for other pollinators. Purples, blues, whites and various shades of yellow will do much to attract a wide variety of pollinating insects to the garden. Flies and other insects prefer flowers with large flat surfaces for easy landing, so Joe-Pye weed fits the bill. Foxglove and other bell-shaped flowers will provide protective places for bees searching for pollen. Fruiting trees and shrubs will produce lovely flowers that will attract pollinators, for a few short weeks. In order to feed the pollinators for the whole season, plant a diverse array of flowering plants. Research has shown that including early-flowering species will provide food and may encourage over-wintering bumble bee females to build nesting sites nearby. Late-season flowers will sustain Monarch butterflies on their migration journeys. Some insects have highly specialized diets and will feed on just one specific plant variety. Monarch butterflies, who face the very real threat of extinction, feed primarily on varieties of the milkweed plant. Spicebush swallowtails feed on spicebush and sassafras, and black swallowtail feed on plants in the parsley family. I was delighted to see monarch caterpillars feeding on my milkweed plants last spring. I realized in very short order that I must be willing to sacrifice the foliage of those plants as the caterpillars fed, for they stripped the plants almost overnight. So, the next day I went out and bought more plants. And the milkweed will withstand the feeding frenzy and will grow new leaves. It’s a small sacrifice to help restore a food source for these beautiful creatures.
I have had more than one landscape professional look at my quizzically when I say that I believe lawns are useless. Turf grass is necessary to provide footpaths and areas in which children and pets may roam. But lawns do nothing to attract pollinators, and the herbicides and fertilizers that we use to sustain them are having an adverse impact on the environment. The amount of water needed to sustain a green lawn is also a negating factor. Planting native gardens overflowing with pollinator plants will use much less water, and will provide habitat not only for insects, but also for birds and small animals that depend on shelter and food to be found there. So please, go native with your plantings this year, adding as many coneflowers, milkweed, hyssop, Joe-Pye weed, sunflowers, asters, Monarda and goldenrod as you can. Then sit back and enjoy the show!
